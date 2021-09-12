STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

There is a dirty game going on against Virat Kohli, feels former Pakistan captain Salman Butt

Salman Butt said with a successful Test series in England and a crucial T20 World Cup looming, this is not the time to rake up the captaincy debate.

Published: 12th September 2021 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

Indian skipper Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Following reports that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was unhappy with some of Virat Kohli's decisions during the World Test Championship (WTC) final, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt said that the Indian skipper is being made a target of a "dirty game".

Butt was responding to a recent news report that also claimed that Virat could be asked to make way for Rohit Sharma as captain if Team India fails to perform well in the ICC World T20. The former Pakistan captain further said with a successful Test series in England and a crucial T20 World Cup looming, this is not the time to rake up the captaincy debate.

"Do you see the timing of this news? I don't have a problem with what the board thinks, it's about their own evaluation of who can take their cricket forward... but is this the time to discuss these things? Now there's talk of Virat Kohli's captaincy being on the danger line," Butt said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"He's (Virat) recently played a series in England, led his team really well, he was being criticised for his team selections but he's constantly backing his team and in turn the team is responding to him and playing good cricket... the team is at the top in every format and the World Cup is right up front, so such news surfacing in the media is nothing but a dirty game."

Asked about comparing the white-ball trophies won by Kohli and Rohit, Butt said the latter is a very good captain but the former, too, has a decent win percentage across formats.

"I have said this before, Rohit Sharma is a very good captain, very successful, but this is not the time to talk about these things... Trophies matter, I agree but see the percentage of the games he has won and how successful he has been around the world. I think this is not the time and the guy has done a lot of good to Indian cricket. This news resurfacing is nothing but bad intent which shouldn't happen."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virat ​Kohli Salman Butt Pakistan
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp