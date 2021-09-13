STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

ODI series: New Zealand prepare to face Pakistan at Rawalpindi amid tight security protocols

International sides have been reluctant to visit the country since terrorists attacked Sri Lanka's team bus in Lahore in 2009, when six players were injured.

Published: 13th September 2021 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 10:38 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand cricket team

New Zealand's players attend a practice session at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. (Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

RAWALPINDI: New Zealand trained on Monday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, where they will face Pakistan in the first of three one-day internationals (ODIs) on Friday.

This is the 'Black Caps' first tour to Pakistan since 2003.

International sides have been reluctant to visit the country since terrorists attacked Sri Lanka's team bus in Lahore in 2009, when six players were injured.

The two nations will contest three ODIs in total before playing five Twenty20 internationals, with a large security presence expected to be on hand for both limited-overs series.

Pakistan will be coached by former Test players Saqlain Mushtaq and Abdul Razzaq, who have taken their roles on an interim basis following the recent resignations of Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis.

The Pakistan Cricket board announced on Monday that Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander will be joining the team's coaching staff for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium New Zealand cricket team Pakistan vs New Zealand Pakistan PCB
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp