WATCH | ICC T20 WC qualifier: Cameroon's Maeve Douma steals show with four 'Mankads' against Uganda

Cameroon's Maeve Douma resulted in four Mankad dismissals against Uganda in the ongoing ICC women's T20 World Cup Africa region qualifier.

Published: 13th September 2021 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

Making her debut for Cameroon at the age of 16, Maeve Douma picked one wicket but captured everyone's attention by Mankading the batters.

Making her debut for Cameroon at the age of 16, Maeve Douma picked one wicket but captured everyone's attention by Mankading the batters. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By ANI

GABORONE: Cameroon's Maeve Douma on Sunday resulted in four Mankad dismissals against Uganda in the ongoing ICC women's T20 World Cup Africa region qualifier.

The topic of Mankad has come into discussion in the last few years after off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin sent Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler back to the pavilion by using Mankad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

The dismissal had sparked a huge debate on social media as to whether the dismissal is in the spirit of the game or not.

In the women's T20 World Cup Africa region qualifier, Douma hogged the limelight as she dismissed four batters for going out of their crease at the non-striker's end.

Making her debut for Cameroon at the age of 16, Douma picked one wicket but captured everyone's attention by Mankading the batters.

Uganda were 153/1 at one stage but got reduced to 186/6 at the end of 20 overs. However, Cameroon wasn't able to chase the target as the side was dismissed for 35 runs inside 15 overs.

As per the laws of the game, "if the non-striker is out of his/her ground at any time from the moment the ball comes into play until the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the non-striker is liable to be run out."

