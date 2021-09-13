STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Zimbabwe batsman Brendan Taylor announces retirement from international cricket

Brendan Taylor will play his last match on Monday, September 13, 2021, against Ireland.

Zimbabwe batsman Brendan Taylor

Zimbabwe batsman Brendan Taylor (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

BELFAST: Former Zimbabwe skipper and wicket-keeper batsman Brendan Taylor has decided to retire from international cricket and will play his last match on Monday, September 13, 2021, against Ireland.

Taylor made his debut in 2004 in an ODI against Sri Lanka and went on to become one of Zimbabwe's finest ever cricketers in international cricket.

"It's with a heavy heart that I'm announcing that tomorrow is my last game for my beloved country. 17 year's of extreme highs and extreme lows and I wouldn't change it for the world," Taylor said in a statement on Twitter.

"It's taught me to humble, to always remind myself how lucky I was to be in the position I was in for so long. To wear the badge with pride and leave everything on the field.

"My goal was to always leave the team in better position as to when I first arrived back in 2004 , I hope I have done that," Taylor added.

The 34-year batsman on Sunday thanked Zimbabwe Cricket, teammates, family, and fans in an emotional note.

"Finally to my wife @tkellyanne and our four beautiful boy's (sic). You have meant everything to me on this journey and it wouldn't have been possible without you," said Taylor.

"No more airport heartaches. I look forward to our next chapter. I love you all very much," he added.

Taylor has scored 6677 runs from 204 ODI matches and is just 112 short of former Zimbabwe batsman Andy Flower's national record of 6786. 

