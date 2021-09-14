STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WBBL: Melbourne Stars rope in McKenna, Georgia Gall as Anna Lanning re-signs with club

Lanning on Tuesday re-signed with Team Green for a second consecutive season after joining from cross-town rivals at the Renegades ahead of WBBL six.

Anna Lanning

Anna Lanning (Photo | @WBBL)

By ANI

MELBOURNE: Experienced batter Anna Lanning and 17-year-old emerging talents Rhys McKenna and Georgia Gall have all signed with the Melbourne Stars for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) season.

Gall was a member of the Stars squad last season and she and McKenna were both members of Cricket Victoria's under-19 emerging performance squad in 2020.

Lanning said she was pleased to re-sign with the club ahead of an exciting WBBL seven.

"I have really enjoyed my time at the Stars, and I am excited to continue my WBBL journey with the club. We do exceptionally well in developing young players, so I am excited to work alongside both Georgia, Rhys and the other younger players to help them progress through the ranks and live out their cricketing dreams," Melbourne Stars website quoted Lanning as saying.

Melbourne Stars WBBL head coach Jarrad Loughman said he was happy about the injection of both youth and experience in the squad.

"We saw what Anna could do last year and we are very happy that she has recommitted with us. She is an explosive player with a lot of experience and the whole group is looking forward to seeing her in action again this season," Loughman said.

"We had Georgia involved in the squad last season which proved to be great experience for her and we're glad to offer Rhys the same opportunity this year. With the support of our experienced coaching group, we know they will develop and push for selection throughout the season," he added.

