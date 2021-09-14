STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Women's cricket team has improved massively since T20 WC defeat to Australia: India's Smriti Mandhana

India and Australia are set to lock horns in a multi-format series comprising three ODIs, the day-night Test and three T20s, starting on September 21.

Published: 14th September 2021 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

India's Smriti Mandhana leaves the field clutching her left shoulder after crashing into the signage while fielding against Australia in the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup in Sydney.

India's Smriti Mandhana (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BRISBANE: Indian women's cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana says her side has improved "massively" since the World T20 final defeat to Australia last year and will be "extra competitive" during the upcoming series here which also features its first day-night Test outing.

India and Australia are set to lock horns in a multi-format series comprising three ODIs, the day-night Test and three T20s, starting on September 21.

The Test will be played from September 30 to October 3 in Canberra.

The last time the two sides met was at the women's T20 World Cup final at the MCG last year where the hosts had hammered India by 85 runs to lift the trophy.

"The team has grown massively (since the T20 World Cup)," Mandhana told 'The Scoop podcast'. 

The Indian squad finished its 14-day hard hotel quarantine on Monday.

"COVID was a big break after the T20 World Cup and a lot of girls had a chance to go back and understand more about their games, where they lack as an individual and come back stronger.

" The stylish southpaw said that after the COVID-19 enforced break, the Indian team is slowly getting back into the rhythm of playing cricket.

"The whole team has worked on their fitness and skills. we are still getting into a rhythm of playing matches continuously but the last five, six months we have been playing cricket and now we are getting back into the match mindset. Hopefully the series goes well for the whole team."

India have reached Australia after a multi-format series against England in June and July, while a few players like white-ball skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, teen batting sensation Shafali Verma and Mandhana also featured in The Hundred tournament.

The swashbuckling opener said playing against Meg Lanning and Co.is always competitive and the team tends to enjoy batting on the bouncy tracks Down Under.

"We all love playing against Australia, because they are one of the best teams in the world and quite competitive," Mandhana said.

"When it comes to Australia, you're a bit more pumped because the level of competitiveness the Australian team, it just rubs off on us and we also start being extra competitive."

Mandhana is the only Indian woman to score a century in Australia, a 102 at Blundstone Arena aged 19 in 2016.

She also holds the record for the highest T20I score in the country by an Indian woman.

"Australian wickets have a true bounce and I think everyone loves batting in Australia. No one will tell you they don't like batting in Australia," Mandhana said.

The team is also looking forward to play its first-ever pink ball game.

"We are all just really happy to play cricket, whatever the quarantine period may be," Mandhana said.

The teams will play a warm-up match in Brisbane on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Smriti Mandhana Australia womens cricket team India vs Australia series
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines effective enough, no need for third booster jab: Lancet report
In India, a large section of population is yet to take its second dose of vaccine. (Photo | PTI)
Sharp dip in antibodies after three-four months of receiving Covid vaccine, find researchers
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
When man bites dog, it can be fake news
The world has warmed by over 1 degrees Celsius since the Industrial Revolution because of emissions of greenhouse gases. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Climate change could move 200 million people by 2050: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp