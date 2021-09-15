STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ashes will be one of my last cracks: Australian pacer James Pattinson

Australian pace bowler James Pattinson has termed the forthcoming Ashes as a make-or-break series for him.

Published: 15th September 2021 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

Australia pacer James Pattinson

Australia pacer James Pattinson (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

SYDNEY: Australian pace bowler James Pattinson, whose career was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic just as he had seemed to have recovered from spinal injury, has termed the forthcoming Ashes as a make-or-break series for him.

The 31-year-old, who spent five months in bio-bubbles last summer as he played only in a tour game and for Mumbai Indians franchise in the Premier League, has played 21 Test matches.

"This year, if I'm being honest, it's probably one of my last cracks at it," he was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"I'm going to try and play in the Ashes and see how I go," he added.

The right-armer had last played a Test match against New Zealand in January, 2020. He had made a return to Test cricket during the 2019 Ashes in England after having undergone spinal surgery in 2017 that saved his career.

But since his comeback in August 2019, he has played only four Test matches and picked 11 wickets.

"The hardest part as you get older is that you want to try and enjoy your cricket as well. You put all your attention into playing cricket for Australia and at some stage, that finishes.

"This year is a big one for me, if I can crack in and try and get an opportunity at Test level. Then if not, then I probably wouldn't mind just looking to try and enjoy my cricket somewhere towards the back-end of my career.

"I'm going into it pretty relaxed and trying to say, 'You're having one last crack at trying to play Test cricket and get a good run at it'.

"I'd just like to play consistent cricket, wherever that might be."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
James Pattinson Ashes England vs Australia England vs Australia Test Series England vs Australia Series
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp