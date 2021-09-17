STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard arrives in Abu Dhabi

Meanwhile, IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to the COVID-19 situation.

Published: 17th September 2021 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indians stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard

Mumbai Indians stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard (Photo | IPL Twitter)

By ANI

ABU DHABI: Mumbai Indians star all-rounder Kieron Pollard arrived here to join the team bubble ahead of the resumption of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Pollard recently captained Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021. Since Pollard played CPL, he will undergo two-day isolation before joining Mumbai Indians bubble.

"THE BIG MAN IS HERE And with that our #OneFamily is now all under one roof Goodnight, Paltan," Mumbai Indians tweeted.

The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians.

After the CSK-MI clash, the action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where KKR will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings. In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi

