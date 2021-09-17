STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

New Zealand took unilateral approach, they will hear us at ICC: PCB chief Ramiz Raja

New Zealand earlier cancelled the tour just before the start of the first ODI here, citing a security threat that the host board insisted did not exist.

Published: 17th September 2021 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Furious with New Zealand's decision to abandon their ongoing tour of Pakistan citing a security threat, PCB chairman Ramiz Raja on Friday threatened to drag the matter to ICC, which, interestingly, is headed by a New Zealander at the moment.

New Zealand cancelled the tour just before the start of the first ODI here, citing a security threat that the host board insisted did not exist.

This was New Zealand's first tour of Pakistan in 18 years and the series comprised three ODIs and five T20 Internationals.

"Crazy day it has been! Feel so sorry for the fans and our players. Walking out of the tour by taking a unilateral approach on a security threat is very frustrating. Especially when it's not shared!! Which world is NZ living in??NZ will hear us at ICC," Raja tweeted.

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White issued a statement to say that it was simply not possible to continue with the tour given the advice he was receiving from his government.

The Black Caps have been here since September 11.

It remains to be seen how much impact PCB's appeal at the ICC evokes as the game's governing body is currently being chaired by a New Zealander in Greg Barclay.

ALSO WATCH |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Cricket Board Ramiz Raja New Zealand cricket New Zealand Tour of Pakistan ICC
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp