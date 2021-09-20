STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ICC partners with CA to live stream Australia's international summer of cricket

ICC.tv, the streaming platform launched by the ICC in July, will live stream the multi-format series against India from tomorrow, 21 September - 12 October.

Published: 20th September 2021

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has partnered with Cricket Australia (CA) to broadcast the upcoming Australian summer of cricket into emerging cricket markets including Europe and Southeast Asia, starting with the highly anticipated rematch between India and Australia, finalists in last year's ICC T20 Women's World Cup.

ICC.tv, the streaming platform launched by the ICC in July, will live stream the multi-format series against India from tomorrow, 21 September - 12 October, followed by the entire 2021- 22 international calendar in Australia, comprising the men's and women's Ashes, as well as men's white-ball tours by New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Both the India series and the women's Ashes will be free for all users to stream to celebrate the new partnership, while the men's content will be available on a pay-per-view basis.

All content will be available in countries such as Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, China, Germany, Netherlands, among others.

Commenting on the partnership, ICC Head of Digital Finn Bradshaw said: "Through this unique partnership with Cricket Australia we will bring competitive and quality cricket to the cricket starved markets of Southeast Asia and Europe, as well as other regions that do not currently have a broadcast partner. This confirms our commitment to grow consumption of cricket and make it accessible to the world."

Nikki Linney, Cricket Australia's Head of Media Rights, said: "We're incredibly excited to work with the ICC to continue to grow cricket and bring our distinctive Aussie flavour of cricket to more fans around the world. There will be some exciting Australian and English ex-pats living or even holidaying in these countries who'll now be able to easily access what promises to be a massive home summer with the men's and women's Ashes."

"We know that in countries like Germany, Hong Kong, and Japan there is already a significant cricket fanbase and we are hoping to see this in neighbouring countries too," read the statement further. 

