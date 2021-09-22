STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MCC adopts gender-neutral 'batter' in re-write of cricket laws

Marylebone Cricket Club, the sole authority on the laws of the game, said the use of the terminology would help reinforce cricket's status as an inclusive game for all.

Published: 22nd September 2021

Australia's Alyssa Healy, left, drives the ball in front of IndiaÅfs Tanya Bhatia during the WomenÅfs T20 World Cup cricket final match against India in Melbourne, Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Representational Image (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Marylebone Cricket Club on Wednesday announced an amendment to the laws of the game meaning the gender-neutral term "batter" will be used from now on instead of "batsman".

The club, the sole authority on the laws of the game, said the use of the terminology would "help reinforce cricket's status as an inclusive game for all".

The profile of women's cricket has rocketed in recent years, with England’s victory over India in the 2017 World Cup final taking place in front of a capacity crowd at Lord's, which is owned by the MCC.

A crowd of 86,174 saw Australia defeat India in the T20 World Cup final in Melbourne in 2020 and in August Lord's broke the record for a domestic women's match as more than 17,000 fans watched the final of the inaugural Hundred competition.

"MCC believes in cricket being a game for all and this move recognises the changing landscape of the game in modern times," said Jamie Cox, assistant secretary with responsibility for cricket and operations.

"Use of the term 'batter' is a natural evolution in our shared cricketing language and the terminology has already been adopted by many of those involved in the sport.

"It is the right time for this adjustment to be recognised formally and we are delighted, as the guardians of the laws, to announce these changes today."

