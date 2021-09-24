STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs Australia women's ODI: Smriti Mandhana's 86 steers India to 274/7

India were off to a flying start with Mandhana and Shafali Verma (22) racing to 68/0 in the first 10 overs, their best in the 10 ODIs they have played this year.

Published: 24th September 2021 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

India opener Smriti Mandhana's 86 helped India reach a competitive 274/7.

India opener Smriti Mandhana's 86 helped India reach a competitive 274/7. (Photo | Twitter/BCCIWomen)

By PTI

MACKAY: Opener Smriti Mandhana hit a patient 86 to guide India to a competitive 274 for 7 against Australia in the second women's ODI of the three-match series here on Friday.

Mandhana hit 11 boundaries to register her 19th half-century after the visitors were sent in to bat.

She shared two crucial partnerships, 76 runs with Richa Ghosh (44) and 74 runs with Shafali Verma (22), to help India set up a good total.

It is the highest total scored against Australia since their 25-match winning streak started in 2018.

India were off to a flying start with Mandhana and Shafali (22) racing to 68/0 in the first 10 overs, their best in the 10 ODIs they have played this year.

But the threatening opening stand was soon broken by spinner Sophie Molineux in the 12th over as she dismissed the latter.

A mix up then led to skipper Mithali Raj's (8) run out followed by Yastika Bhatia's (3) departure as the hosts made a strong comeback.

Mandhana and Ghosh then steadied the ship, keeping the scoreboard ticking but the opener sliced it straight to point which marked the end of her innings.

Pooja Vastrakar (29) and Jhulan Goswami (28 not out) added 53 runs to help India breach the 250-run mark.

Tahlia McGrath (3/45) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia with Molineux (2/28) picking two wickets.

India bowlers, who were pedestrian in the series opener, will need to do a much better job to stop Australia.

Brief Scores: India 274 for 7 in 50 overs (Smriti Mandhana 86, Richa Ghosh 44; Tahlia McGrath (3/45), Sophie Molineux (2/28), Darcie Brown (1/63)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs Australia India vs Australia womens ODI India womens tour of Australia Smriti Mandhana Mithali Raj Shafali Verma Richa Ghosh
India Matters
For representational purposes
No mass gatherings in districts with over 5% Covid positivity rate: Centre
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
10-year-old moves HC against Karnataka’s language policy
Ashraf Ali and Sultana Khatoon (Left), Vikas Uniyal and Sushma Uniyal (Right)
Hindu, Muslim women donate kidneys to save life of each other's spouse
Teresa and Augnes recite the national anthems of countries at St John’s Cathedral in Brisbane | Express
Kerala sisters from Australia recite national anthems of 193 countries, win hearts, world record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp