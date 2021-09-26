STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Always fun to bat on wicket which is difficult for others: Delhi Capitals' batsman Shreyas Iyer

Chasing 155, Rajasthan Royals was left struggling at 55/5 in the 12th over and skipper Sanju Samson's unbeaten knock of 70 runs did not prove enough as Delhi Capitals went on to register a victory.

ABU DHABI: Delhi Capitals' batsman Shreyas Iyer has said that it is always fun to bat on wickets which the others find difficult.

Shreyas Iyer top-scored with a knock of 43 runs off 32 balls as Delhi Capitals posted 154/6 in the allotted twenty overs against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday. For Rajasthan Royals, Mustafizur Rahman and Chetan Sakariya returned with two wickets each.

"The pitch was decent, it was coming on to the bat and I felt it was a belter to bat on. I would say I paced my innings really well, once I get set, I know what would be the next move of the bowlers. Wouldn't say this was one of my best knocks but I am really glad that we got our team to score 154. It is always fun to bat on a wicket which is difficult for others," Iyer told teammate Shimron Hetmyer in a video posted on iplt20.com.

Chasing 155, Rajasthan Royals was left struggling at 55/5 in the 12th over and skipper Sanju Samson's unbeaten knock of 70 runs did not prove enough as Delhi Capitals went on to register a victory. "We felt that it was difficult, as the ball got softer it got difficult to bat. 189 is my highest score in cricket back home, I do not remember what game it was. I got to 189 and then I got out hence this number is there on my jersey," Hetmyer told Iyer.

With this win, the Rishabh Pant-led side went to the top spot in the points table. On the other hand, the Royals is in the seventh spot with eight points. Rajasthan Royals will next square off against SunRisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.

