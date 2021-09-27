STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Players are done with bio-bubbles, says Pietersen while batting for zero restrictions during Ashes

Ashes continues to remain in doubt after a number of England players have raised concerns about strict quarantine protocols they are likely to be in for the duration of the tour.

Published: 27th September 2021

Kevin Pietersen

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen (File photo| AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former England captain Kevin Pietersen on Monday said players have had enough of bio-bubbles and there should be no restrictions on the England players in Australia for the upcoming Ashes.

"There is NO WAY I would go to The Ashes this winter. ZERO chance! Unless, the ridiculous quarantine rules were squashed and my family could travel with zero restrictions. Players are now done with bubbles! DONE," tweeted Pietersen.

Earlier, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had made an intervention in order to ensure that the upcoming Ashes series against Australia goes ahead later this year as planned.

Johnson raised the issue of a travel ban on the families of England's cricketers with Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Both Prime Ministers met over dinner on a diplomatic visit to Washington DC.

Ashes continues to remain in doubt after a number of England players have raised concerns about strict quarantine protocols they are likely to be in for the duration of the tour.

Earlier, England pacer Stuart Broad had confirmed that he will travel to Australia for the upcoming Ashes provided he stays fit. There are negotiations going on between the ECB and CA and both boards are trying to find compromises to quarantine and living arrangements during the two-month trip.

The Ashes between England and Australia is set to commence on December 8 in Brisbane. 

