Sheffield Shield game postponed due to COVID-19 scare

Published: 28th September 2021 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BRISBANE: A Sheffield Shield game between Queensland and Tasmania was on Tuesday postponed just before its start due to COVID-19 scare.

The game has now been deferred to later part of the season after Tasmania team refused to play and decided to return home following reports about Queensland recording four locally-acquired COVID-19 cases.

According to cricket.com.au website, the match was scheduled to begin this morning at Ian Healy Oval here but Queensland Cricket took to twitter to announce the postponement minutes before the toss.

Cricket Tasmania said in a statement that it has made the decision to return their Tasmanian Tigers Marsh Sheffield Shield and One-Day squads to Tasmania on Tuesday.

It said the team has taken a "cautious and considered approach" by opting to return home.

"This is not a decision that was taken lightly. While the situation in Queensland hasn't prevented the match from commencing today, a cautious and considered approach is being taken and it is our strong opinion that we are better having our players and staff home as we build a better understanding of the current landscape," it said.

"We look forward to playing the Queensland Bulls at the first opportunity. We thank Queensland Cricket and Cricket Australia for their understanding and flexibility with this match postponement, and we hope that this preventative measure will, with hindsight, not have been required."

Cricket Australia said the fate of the postponed match is yet to be determined.

"The (Shield) match will be rescheduled to a new date later in the season, following the Tasmanian team's decision to fly home today," the CA said.

"Cricket Australia and all State and Territory Associations will continue to make the health and safety of our players, staff, match officials, fans and the wider community our top priority as we look to execute a safe and successful summer of cricket."

