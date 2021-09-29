Edson hopes to propel Kuwait to world stage 

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For Edson Silva, taking up cricket in pursuit of a better life has turned out to be a surreal experience. From humble beginnings, the Thiruvananthapuram-native is about to experience cricket at the highest stage. Edson is selected for the Kuwait national cricket team and will participate in the ICC T20 World Cup qualifiers. One team will qualify for the final, and Kuwait is pooled alongside Bahrain, Maldives, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

“It has been a long journey and I am really looking forward to the qualifiers. A lot of hard work has gone into this and I am not thinking too far ahead. I am taking one step at a time,” Edson told Express from Kuwait City. The 33-year-old was active in the club cricket circuit in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam and Sports Authority of India (SAI) coach Biju George played a crucial role in the career trajectory of Edson. Biju was the chief coach of the Kuwait national team in 2015 and helped Edson showcase his talent in West Asia and helped him get placed at a club.

Initially, Edson had landed in Kuwait in search of a job. “I needed to secure the future of my family and moved to Kuwait with that purpose in mind. Biju sir helped me a lot and I managed to catch the eye of some clubs there,” said Edson.

He went on to sign with Safety Plus Dashers and has not looked back ever since. He has lit up many T20 tournaments with his abilities. “He started relatively late in the game but I could see that he always had the ability. Edson’s journey can be an inspiration for other Malayali cricketers. He showed that opportunities will present themselves if you work hard. He is one of the best players in Kuwait right now and he will perform well in the qualifiers,” said Biju.

His focus is now firmly on the qualifiers that starts from October 23 to 29. Kuwait will open its campaign against Bahrain on October 24. “I am training hard. We know that it is a tough group. We just have to back ourselves and I am only focused on giving my best when called upon,” said the batting all-rounder.

The nursing graduate is juggling his job at a bank with his cricketing commitments. He says hard work keeps things going for him. “Managing work and training takes a lot of effort and it is my passion for the game that keeps me going. I am humbled by all the love and support from back home,” he said.

Star player from Kerala

Started from humble beginnings, the 33-year old cricketer began his career playing in T’Puram and Ernakulam. When he moved to Kuwait in search of greener pastures, he showcased his talents at club-level games. Now, a part of the Kuwait national team, he is about to face Bahrain on oct 24.