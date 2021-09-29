STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wasim Khan resigns as Pakistan Cricket Board CEO

New PCB chief Ramiz raja, like any other previous Chairman of the board, is expected to announce his new management very soon.

Published: 29th September 2021 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 02:28 PM

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan (File photo| AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: In an expected development, Wasim Khan has resigned as the Chief Executive Officer of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The PCB in a short statement said that the Board of Governors would be meeting later Wednesday on call to consider the resignation.

Wasim Khan was brought in as CEO by former Chairman Ehsan Mani in early 2019. He was expected to complete his three-year contract until February next year but it was certain that he would not get an extension.

New PCB chief Ramiz Raja, like any other previous Chairman of the board, is expected to announce his new management very soon. The PCB on Wednesday also confirmed that a Pakistan Shaheen squad would tour Sri Lanka next month to play a four-day game and three ODIs.

