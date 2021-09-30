STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs Australia Day/Night Test: Smriti Mandhana scores career-best 80 as visitors finish rain-hit Day 1 on 132/1

Smriti Mandhana, who peppered the off-side field repeatedly with some gorgeous shots to reach 80 off 144 balls with 15 boundaries and a six.

Published: 30th September 2021 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Smriti Mandhana reached her half-century on the first day of the one-off Day/Night Test match between India and Australia.

Smriti Mandhana reached her half-century on the first day of the one-off Day/Night Test match between India and Australia. (Photo | BCCI Women)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: When you send the opposition in on the morning of a Test, that first session is everything. Take wickets, contain runs and you have set the tempo for the entire match. Fortunately for India, the Australian bowlers’ radar malfunctioned. On the few occasions when the Indian batters erred, the fielders extended the hosts’ hospitality by grassing chances. 

Shafali Verma, the lone batter to be dismissed, was given three lives before she was removed for 31. It was her opening partnership with Smriti Mandhana, on 80, that has put the visitors in command.  The southpaw, who was all class during the entirety of Day 1, looked set to score many more when the Carrara Oval witnessed a deluge for the ages. It stopped for a brief while but the pre advertised thunderstorms came back to leave India 132/1 after 44.1 overs. Punam Raut, on 16, was the other batter at the crease. 

In her still fledgling career, Verma has already made quite the name for herself as a gung-ho opener, who cares little for bowlers’ reputations. On Thursday afternoon, though, it was Mandhana who essayed that role to perfection. She hit 12 fours in the first 17 overs to severely dent any rhythm Australia had hoped to build after winning the toss on a pitch that had an even covering of green grass.

“We just had two sessions with pink ball (before the Test). I didn’t really get much time to play with pink ball, but during the Hundred, I just ordered a pink ball, just to keep it in my room because I knew there is going to be a Test,” Mandhana said. The 25-year-old made her intentions clear in the eighth over, hitting Darcie Brown for four boundaries in one over.   

Brief scores: India women 132/1 in 44.1 ovs (S Mandhana 80 n.o.; S Molineux 1/18) vs Australia women.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
india vs australia India vs Australia Test India vs Australia Womens Test Smriti Mandhana
India Matters
A man gets his Covid-19 vaccine inside a shop in Bengaluru on Wednesday | shriram bn
Covid positive but not fully vaccinated? You're more likely to land in ICU
Ace industrialist Ratan Tata (Photo | PTI)
Tata Sons top bidder for Air India: Sources
Former CPI member Kanhaiya Kumar speaks to media after joining Congress in New Delhi on Tuesday | PTI
Will Kanhaiya Kumar's induction into Congress lead to 'cold war' with Tejashwi in Bihar? 
File photo of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) BE counselling in process at Anna University in Chennai | Express
Why are civil, mechanical engineering unwanted?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp