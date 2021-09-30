Pink Ball Test: Australia opt to field against India; Yastika Bhatia , Meghna Singh to make debut

By PTI

GOLD COAST: The Australian women's cricket team won the toss and opted to field against India in the one-off Day/Night Test here on Thursday.

The Southern Stars handed debuts to Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown and Stella Campbell.

For India, talented left-handed batter Yastika Bhatia and pacer Meghna Singh made their debut.

Teams:

Australia: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown, Stella Campbell

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.