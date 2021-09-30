STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Women's Day/Night Test: India reach 114/1 vs Australia as rain stops play

India reached 114 for 1 against Australia when rain stopped play after the dinner break on the first day of the one-off Day/Night Test.

Published: 30th September 2021 02:51 PM

Smriti Mandhana reached her half-century on the first day of the one-off Day/Night Test match between India and Australia.

Smriti Mandhana reached her half-century on the first day of the one-off Day/Night Test match between India and Australia. (Photo | BCCI Women)

By PTI

GOLD COAST: India reached 114 for 1 against Australia when rain stopped play after the dinner break on the first day of the one-off Day/Night Test here on Thursday.

Smriti Mandhana is batting on 70 while Punam Raut is on eight not out.

The only wicket to fall was that of Shafali Verma in the first session for 31 off Sophie Molineux's bowling.

"Lightning remains in close proximity to the venue. Until such time that it is deemed safe to access the field of play the covers will remain on the pitch" cricket.com.au tweeted.

There has been forecast of inclement weather during the first two days of the four-day match.

