Dwayne Bravo goes past Malinga, becomes IPL's highest wicket-taker

Bravo, who was tied with Sri Lankan legend Malinga at the top spot with 170 wickets, dismissed LSG batter Deepak Hooda in the 18th over of the innings to break the record.

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Chennai Super Kings' veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo on Thursday went past Lasith Malinga to become the IPL's highest wicket-taker during his team's match against Lucknow Super Giants here.

Bravo, who was tied with Sri Lankan legend Malinga at the top spot with 170 wickets, dismissed LSG batter Deepak Hooda in the 18th over of the innings to break the former Mumbai Indians' bowler's record.

Bravo would have had his record wicket a lot earlier had Moeen Ali not dropped a simple catch off Quinton de Kock.

Bravo now has 171 wickets to his name in 153 IPL matches.

Malinga, on the other hand, had taken 170 wickets in 122 matches for the Mumbai Indians.

Interestingly, Bravo's first tryst with the IPL was when he replaced an injured Malinga in the inaugural edition of the league in 2008.

Bravo and Malinga are followed by Amit Mishra (166), Piyush Chawla and Harbhajan Singh in IPL's all-time leading wicket-takers' list.

