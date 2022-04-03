STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Aaron Finch expresses disappointment after loss against Pakistan in ODI series

Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim Jr's respective three-wicket haul, followed by Babar Azam's unbeaten ton, helped Pakistan in defeating Australia by nine wickets in the third and final ODI.

Published: 03rd April 2022 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Australia skipper Aaron Finch

Australia skipper Aaron Finch (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LAHORE [Pakistan]: Australia skipper Aaron Finch expressed disappointment after his side got thrashed by Pakistan in the third and final ODI by nine wickets.

Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim Jr's respective three-wicket haul, followed by Babar Azam's unbeaten ton, helped Pakistan in defeating Australia by nine wickets in the third and final ODI, here at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

"When you three down, you can't do much. We tried to do different things but two guys showed their class. We wanted to keep attacking. We wanted to get 260 or 270 but took too many risks," said Finch in a post-match presentation.

"Travis and Ben played well throughout. Adam Zampa was excellent all throughout. It has been amazing here to play in Pakistan in front of some great fans," he added.

With this win, Pakistan claimed victory in the three-match ODI series against Australia, with a lead of 2-1.

Chasing 211, Pakistan lost an early wicket of Fakhar Zaman at 24/1, who got caught by Labuschagne on Nathan Ellis' delivery. Later, skipper Babar Azam came to the crease with Imam-ul-Haq and the duo thrashed the Australian bowlers at every corner of the ground.

Babar scored 109* and Imam played an unbeaten knock of 89 runs and took Pakistan to the nine-wicket victory in just 37.5 overs. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aaron Finch Skipper Pakistan ODI
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp