PCB brass relieved after 'No-confidence' motion against PM Imran Khan gets dismissed

By PTI

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) heaved a sigh of relief on Sunday after President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly post following dismissal of 'No-Confidence' motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan by the deputy speaker.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial has taken suo moto cognisance of the current situation following the dismissal of a 'No-Confidence' motion and the subsequent dissolution of the National Assembly, the spokesperson of the apex court also confirmed on Sunday.

"The feeling of relief is temporary but at least it means that we can carry on work as usual until the next general elections are held" PCB source told PTI.

Uncertainty had prevailed in the PCB itself after the 'No-Trust' motion was filed against the former Pakistan captain by the joint opposition parties in the National Assembly.

The source said seeds of doubts were created within PCB hierarchy since the PM is involved in nominating and getting his candidate elected as chairman of the board, who then makes all major policy decisions.

"Since the PM is involved in making key decisions in cricket affairs obviously there was ambiguity was to what will happen if the no-trust motion is successful against Imran Khan," another board source said.

"We have seen in the past that change of governments and political uncertainty has also led to changes in the board," he added.

Imran, after taking charge in 2018, roped in former ICC President, Ehsan Mani as the PCB chairman, who in turn appointed UK based Wasim Khan as the CEO of the PCB.

But last September, Imran accepted Mani's resignation and appointed former Test captain Ramiz Raja as Chairman of the board.

Ramiz has made no secret about his complete support for Imran and his policies including in cricket matters.

Ramiz, after taking over, reportedly forced head coach Misbah ul Haq and bowling coach, Waqar Younis to resign and also created a situation in which CEO Wasim had to ut in his papers.

There were other changes made in the cricket board set-up by Ramiz, including the removal of Grant Bradburn as the head of the High-Performance Centre etc.

Ramiz, in recent times had made it clear, that he would prefer to resign if Imran Khan is no longer PM and go back to his job in the media as a commentator and cricket pundit.

Since Ramiz took charge the PCB successfully hosted the PSL earlier this year and also has meticulously arranged the home series against Australia who toured Pakistan after 24 years.