Former South Africa captain Mignon du Preez calls time on ODI and Test career

The former South Africa captain took the decision to concentrate on T20 cricket and spend more time with family.

Published: 07th April 2022 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

South Africa's Mignon Du Preez gains her ground during the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup second semi-final match between England and South Africa at Haley Oval in Christchurch. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa batter Mignon du Preez, who played a major role in knocking India out of the recent Women's World Cup, has announced her retirement from ODIs and Tests with immediate effect.

"I've been wonderfully fortunate to play in four ICC ODI World Cups to date. These have been some of my most treasured memories in life. I would however love to prioritise time with my family and hopefully start a family of my own soon," she said in a CSA statement.

"I feel the time is right to announce my retirement from the longer format of the game and focus my attention on T20 cricket going forward.

Thus, I decided to retire from ODI cricket at the completion of our recent World Cup in New Zealand.

"I feel South African women's cricket is in a very healthy state and the time is right to step away and allow the next generation of exciting cricketers to continue to grow this beautiful game of ours."

Slight in stature but brimming with passion for the game of cricket, Du Preez will always be synonymous with the Proteas Women's journey from a budding team to a world-renowned side currently ranked second in the one-day format.

The 32-year old made her international debut in 2007 as a teenager and went on to don the green and gold in 154 ODI matches, including a ground-breaking reign as captain in 46 ODIs, where the team also transitioned into a fully contracted outfit.

The electric right-handed batter ends her 50-over career as South Africa's leading run-scorer with 3,760 runs at an average of 32.98, with 18 half-centuries and two centuries, including a 116 not out against Ireland in 2016.

In this year's World Cup, Du Preez notched up her 150th appearance against New Zealand and scored her last fifty in ODI cricket in what will go down as a World Cup classic, where she guided South Africa to a historic run chase against India in Christchurch.

Du Preez will also not be adding to her solitary Test cap despite the upcoming one-off red-ball clash against England in June this year.

In her only four-day game, the Pretoria-born and raised player recorded a debut hundred (102) against India in 2014, in what was South Africa's last Test match to date.

