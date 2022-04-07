Mumbai in command against Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Himanshu Singh (2/27), Prince Badiani (2/36) and Khizar Dafedar (2/72) bowled in tandem and took two wickets each to help Mumbai to restrict Tamil Nadu to 234 for 9 in 58 overs on the second day of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy played at Puducherry. Mumbai have a lead of 168 runs.

Brief scores: Mumbai 402 in 119.1 ovs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 112, Hardik Tamore 152, Suved Parker 62, S Mohan Prasath 3/84, S Ajith Ram 3/100) vs TN 234/9 in 58 ovs (R Sonu Yadav 45, H Trilok Nag 43 batting).

CSK Academy gets underway

Chennai Super Kings launched Super Kings Academy — cricket coaching centres for both boys and girls — in Chennai and Salem on Wednesday. CSK all-rounder Deepak Chahar, batting coach Mike Hussey, bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji and CEO KS Viswanathan virtually attended the inauguration and interacted with the students. Super Kings Academy at Thoraipakkam, Chennai is a centre with state-of-the-art facilities that includes floodlit outdoor and indoor nets and various types of turf pitches in addition to indoor and open net facilities.The academy at Salem is a stadium spread across 16 acres.

Arya shines

Arya Ganesh’s 85 came in handy for Ramachandraa Public School (Ch-41) to thrash Vidya Mandir, Mylapore by eight wickets in the quarterfinals of the TNCA city schools U-14 tou­r­nament for B Somasundaram Trophy.

Brief scores: Sir Mutha School 115 in 46.1 ovs (Mohammed Zaid Ali 38, V Benny Hinn 3/18, S Kumaresan 4/27) lost to St Bede’s ‘A’ 119/2 in 14 ovs (V Benny Hinn 50 n.o). PS SSS (Ch-4) 385/3 in 50 ovs (V Ashwath Raghavan 118, V Shavin 130, Abhinav Rajesh 104 n.o) bt St John’s Public School 62 in 26.1 ovs (B Kedarnath 6/31). Lalaji Memorial Omega International School ‘A’ 138 in 50 ovs (Abhinav Sathyanarayana 38, Kaustav Sridhar 4/39) bt The PSBB Millennium School ‘A’ 128 in 45.5 ovs (Sreenath Kumar 49, V Jayant 5/18). Vidya Mandir SSS 175 in 47.2 ovs (SA Siddharth 36, RR Rohit 3/37) lost to Ramachandraa PS (Ch-41) 176/2 in 32.4 ovs (Arya Ganesh 85, SA Bhavik Dariyo 51 n.o.).