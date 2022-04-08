STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Dangled from 15th-floor balcony by a drunk player', Chahal recalls close shave during 2013 IPL

Chahal, who joined RR this season after a seven-year stint at Royal Challengers Bangalore, was then playing for MI.

Published: 08th April 2022

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: In a shocking revelation, India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said he had a close shave in 2013 when a drunk Mumbai Indians player dangled him from the 15th-floor balcony of a Bengaluru hotel.

Going into the flashback mode during a chat with Ravichandran Ashwin, the video of which has been shared by their new IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals, Chahal said not many people knew about his near-death experience as he has kept it to himself.

"My story, some people know about it. I have never spoken about this, I never shared this."

"In 2013, I was with the Mumbai Indians. We had a match in Bengaluru. There was a get-together after that. There was a player who was very drunk, I will not take his name."

"He was very drunk and was looking at me and he just called me. He took me outside and he dangled me from the balcony," Chahal told Ashwin.

Karun Nair was also part of the episode titled "comeback stories".

Chahal, who joined RR this season after a seven-year stint at Royal Challengers Bangalore, was then playing for MI.

He admitted that things could have gone wrong if his hands had slipped.

Recalling the horrific incident, Chahal added, "My hands were around him. Had I lost my grip, I was on the 15th floor."

"Suddenly many people who were there came and got the situation under control. I kind of fainted. They gave me water, then I realised how responsible you should be if you go out anywhere."

"So, this was one incident where I felt I made a narrow escape. Had there been the slightest of mistake, I would have fallen down."

Chahal played just one match for Mumbai Indians in the 2013 season of the IPL and then joined RCB in 2014, after which he achieved stardom thriving under Virat Kohli's leadership.

