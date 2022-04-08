Tamil Nadu staring at early exit in CK Nayudu  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chasing 403 for a win, Tamil Nadu were 121 for in 50 overs against Mumbai on the third day of the Col CK Nayudu trophy U-25 tournament played at Puducherry. B Sachin was batting on 60 when stumps were drawn on Thursday.

With just four wickets in hand and still a mountain to climb, Tamil Nadu is staring at defeat. A defeat will bring an early end to their campaign in the tournament.

Brief scores: Mumbai 402 and 240/6 decl in 41.3 ovs (Musheer Khan 70, Hardik Tamore 51, Atharva Ankolekar 64, S Mohan Prasath 3/83) vs Tamil Nadu 240 in 59.4 ovs (R Sonu Yadav 45, H Trilok Nag 48) and 121/6 in 50 ovs (B Sachin 60 n.o, Khizar Dafedar 3/37).

St Joseph’s in semifinals

St Joseph’s College of Engineering men's hockey team beat Nazareth college by 3-2 in the quarterfinals of the 2nd state level tournament organised by Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University.