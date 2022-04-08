STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Tamil Nadu staring at early exit in CK Nayudu  

With just four wickets in hand and still a mountain to climb, Tamil Nadu are staring at defeat. A defeat will bring an early end to their campaign in the tournament. 

Published: 08th April 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purposes only. ( File Photo)

Image for representational purposes only. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chasing 403 for a win, Tamil Nadu were 121 for in 50 overs against Mumbai on the third day of the Col CK Nayudu trophy  U-25 tournament played at Puducherry. B Sachin was batting on 60 when stumps were drawn on Thursday.

With just four wickets in hand and still a mountain to climb, Tamil Nadu is staring at defeat. A defeat will bring an early end to their campaign in the tournament. 

Brief scores: Mumbai 402 and 240/6 decl in 41.3 ovs (Musheer Khan 70, Hardik Tamore 51, Atharva Ankolekar 64, S Mohan Prasath 3/83) vs Tamil Nadu 240 in 59.4 ovs (R Sonu Yadav 45, H Trilok Nag 48) and 121/6 in 50 ovs (B Sachin 60 n.o, Khizar Dafedar 3/37).

St Joseph’s in semifinals
St Joseph’s College of Engineering men's hockey team beat Nazareth college by 3-2 in the quarterfinals of the 2nd state level tournament organised by Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cricket Tamil Nadu tournament Col CK Nayudu trophy  
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)
Kerala post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield; parents move HC seeking justice
Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti at the meeting with residents and farmers in Madikeri (Photo | Express)
Four tigers on prowl across villages of South Kodagu, confirms Karnataka forest minister
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp