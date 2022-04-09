Sachin’s 92 in vain as Tamil Nadu suffer big loss

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: B Sachin’s 92 went in vain as Tamil Nadu lost to Mumbai by 192 runs on the final day of the Col CK Nayudu trophy U-25 tournament played at CAP grounds, Puducherry. With this win, Mumbai qualified for the knockouts from Elite group ‘A’.

Brief scores: Mumbai 402 and 240/6 declared bt Tamil Nadu 240 & 210 in 70 ovs (B Sachin 92; Khizar Dafedar 3/51). Points: Mumbai 6 (16); Tamil Nadu 0 (13).

Big win for Vidya Mandir SSS

Rishab Sriram (4/12) and RT Abhinandhan (3/5) helped Vidya Mandir SSS, Mylapore to register a 170-run win over St John’s Public School in the quarterfinals of the TNCA city schools U-14 meet for the B Somasundaram trophy on Friday.

Brief scores: Lalaji Memorial Omega International School ‘A’ 94 in 35.2 ovs (SH Deepak Raj 4/32) lost to St Bede’s AIHSS ‘A’ 4) 95/3 in 31.2 ovs (S Josh Shane Francis 33). PS Sr SS 183/7 in 50 ovs (Abhinav Rajesh 53) lost to Ramachandraa Public School 184/5 in 46.2 ovs (SA Bhavik Dariyo 68, KJ Vimal Varshan 40). Vidya Mandir SSS 267/4 in 50 ovs (SA Siddharth 120, N Jaya Shankar 96; J Mukhul 3/43) bt St John’s Public School 97 in 39.2 ovs (Rishab Sriram 4/12, RT Abhinandhan 3/5). Sir Mutha School (Ch-31) 295/9 in 50 ovs (R Deepak 94, Sachin Bhoopathy 87; Siddharth Balakrishnan 3/52) bt The PSBB Millennium School ‘A’ 152 in 40.1 ovs (Krishna Raya 35, M Amrith 39; Haran Kartik 3/27).

Silambarasan shines

All-round display by A Silambarasan (42; 3/79) helped Alagesan CC to beat Mamallapuram CC by 54 runs in a first-division match of the Chengalpattu DCA league.

Brief scores: Alagesan CC 277 in 40.1 ovs (A Silambarasan 42, M Dinakaran 57, S Dinesh Kumar 51, D Thirupathi Raj 3/63) bt Mamallapuram CC 223 in 46.3 ovs (A Vijay Kumar 87; S Dhatchanamoorthy 5/43, A Silambarasan 3/79). Venkatesan CC 242 in 48.3 overs (L Saravanan 100; M Manikandan 3/55) lost to Reddy CC 246/7 in 50 ovs (U Udesh Milan 64, S Harish 50).

Cricket coaching camp

India Pistons Cricket Academy will conduct their annual summer cricket coaching camp for boys in the age group of 7 to 17 at CPT-IPL grounds, Adyar from April 13 to May 25. Contact: 9790700755, 9884430710.