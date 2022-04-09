STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Sachin’s 92 in vain as Tamil Nadu suffer big loss

B Sachin’s 92 went in vain as Tamil Nadu lost to Mumbai by 192 runs on the final day of the Col CK Nayudu trophy U-25 tournament played at CAP grounds, Puducherry.

Published: 09th April 2022 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Cricket Ball

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  B Sachin’s 92 went in vain as Tamil Nadu lost to Mumbai by 192 runs on the final day of the Col CK Nayudu trophy U-25 tournament played at CAP grounds, Puducherry. With this win, Mumbai qualified for the knockouts from Elite group ‘A’. 

Brief scores: Mumbai 402 and 240/6 declared bt Tamil Nadu 240 & 210 in 70 ovs (B Sachin 92; Khizar Dafedar 3/51). Points: Mumbai 6 (16); Tamil Nadu 0 (13).

Big win for Vidya Mandir SSS
Rishab Sriram (4/12) and RT Abhinandhan (3/5) helped Vidya Mandir SSS, Mylapore to register a 170-run win over St John’s Public School in the quarterfinals of the TNCA city schools U-14 meet for the B Somasundaram trophy on Friday.

Brief scores: Lalaji Memorial Omega International School ‘A’ 94 in 35.2 ovs (SH Deepak Raj 4/32) lost to St Bede’s AIHSS ‘A’ 4) 95/3 in 31.2 ovs (S Josh Shane Francis 33). PS Sr SS 183/7 in 50 ovs (Abhinav Rajesh 53) lost to Ramachandraa Public School 184/5 in 46.2 ovs (SA Bhavik Dariyo 68, KJ Vimal Varshan 40). Vidya Mandir SSS 267/4 in 50 ovs (SA Siddharth 120, N Jaya Shankar 96; J Mukhul 3/43) bt St John’s Public School 97 in 39.2 ovs (Rishab Sriram 4/12, RT Abhinandhan 3/5). Sir Mutha School (Ch-31) 295/9 in 50 ovs (R Deepak 94, Sachin Bhoopathy 87; Siddharth Balakrishnan 3/52) bt The PSBB Millennium School ‘A’ 152 in 40.1 ovs (Krishna Raya 35, M Amrith 39; Haran Kartik 3/27).

Silambarasan shines
All-round display by A Silambarasan (42; 3/79) helped Alagesan CC to beat Mamallapuram CC by 54 runs in a first-division match of the Chengalpattu DCA league.

Brief scores: Alagesan CC 277 in 40.1 ovs (A Silambarasan 42, M Dinakaran 57, S Dinesh Kumar 51, D Thirupathi Raj 3/63) bt Mamallapuram CC 223 in 46.3 ovs (A Vijay Kumar 87; S Dhatchanamoorthy 5/43, A Silambarasan 3/79). Venkatesan CC 242 in 48.3 overs (L Saravanan 100; M Manikandan 3/55) lost to Reddy CC 246/7 in 50 ovs (U Udesh Milan 64, S Harish 50).

Cricket coaching camp
India Pistons Cricket Academy will conduct their annual summer cricket coaching camp for boys in the age group of 7 to 17 at CPT-IPL grounds, Adyar from April 13 to May 25. Contact: 9790700755, 9884430710.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Col CK Nayudu trophy U-25 tournament Tamil Nadu Puducherry
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp