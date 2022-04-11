Two South African cricketers test positive for COVID in ongoing Test vs Bangladesh

By IANS

PORT ELIZABETH: Two players of the South African cricket team -- Sarel Erwee and Wiaan Mulder -- have tested positive for Covid-19 and will no longer take part in the remainder of the second Test match against Bangladesh, according to Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday.

The two were tested on Monday morning after they reported feeling unwell. "The team will invoke the Covid-19 substitution protocol that has been agreed between the two (CSA and Bangladesh Cricket Board) teams prior to the start of the tour, and in accordance with ICC protocols," said CSA.

South Africa are on the verge of completing a clean sweep in the two-Test series, reducing the Mominul Haque-led visitors to 27/3 in the second innings at stumps on Day 3 at the St George's Park on Sunday.

Bangladesh still need 386 runs for a win, which looks unlikely, given that their entire top order, including Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Najmul Hossain Shanto, was back in the dressing room in just 9.1 overs of Bangladesh's second innings late on Sunday.

Mulder had taken three wickets in the first innings.

While Khaya Zondo replaced Erwee, making his Proteas Test debut (cap number 119), Glenton Stuurman came in for replace Mulder.

"This is an unfortunate situation, but not unexpected after the decision was made to have this tour under the Managed Event Environment (MEE) protocol, rather than the strict Bio-safe Environment (BSE) Protocol as was previously the case. This is in line with the country's policy in revoking the Disaster Management Act with reference to the pandemic, as well the huge mental strain that a bubble environment induces," said CSA chief medical officer, Dr Shuaib Manjra.

"The two players are currently in quarantine at the team hotel and are under the care of the team's medical staff."