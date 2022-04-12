STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

England pacer James Anderson unhappy about not getting an explanation for omission from Test squad

James Anderson along with his long-time opening partner Stuart Broad has been excluded from the team for the last few Test matches.

Published: 12th April 2022 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

England pacer James Anderson

England pacer James Anderson (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LONDON: England fast bowling legend James Anderson, who has not been called up for national duty for the recent series defeat in West Indies, is still baffled by his exclusion from the Test team. He has claimed that he has failed to receive an explanation for being dropped.

Anderson along with his long-time opening partner Stuart Broad has been excluded from the team for the last few Test matches.

According to reports in the English media, the national team setup is undertaking a "red-ball reset" and it appears that the two pacers are being kept out of the team as part of the reset process.

"I've stopped trying to make sense of it and just put it to one side," Anderson was quoted as saying by the local media.

"It was completely out of my control. I've got to focus on what I can control and that is bowling as well as I possibly can. Firstly that is [with Lancashire] these next two months, try and take as many wickets as I possibly can and see what happens from there," said the 39-year-old Anderson.

"Something like this, for me, it's quite a big deal because it came out of the blue a little bit. I still feel like I'm bowling well.

"I was in the top 10 of the world rankings so I feel like I'm doing a good job for the team. I feel like I've got a lot to offer, not just on the field but off it. I've really enjoyed working with the other bowlers that are coming through," he said.

Anderson, clearly unhappy over the way things are being handled, said he would have loved to give his views regarding the Ashes debacle. But he said nobody has got in touch with him.

"After an Ashes defeat everything comes under scrutiny. There's lots going on, people losing their jobs and stuff. I would have loved a sit-down, face-to-face, but obviously, that's not always possible in these situations. I would have loved more than a five-minute phone call, but again that's not always possible.

"It's difficult because there is no one in those positions yet, there is an interim director of cricket and interim head coach. With stuff up in the air like that, I would expect to hear something once those positions are filled."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
England James Anderson
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp