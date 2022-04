IPL 2022, MI vs PBKS: Mumbai opt to field against Punjab, Tymal Mills back in playing XI

By PTI

PUNE: Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to field against Punjab Kings in an IPL match on Wednesday. For MI, pacer Tymal Mills is back in the playing eleven in place of Ramandeep Singh while Punjab Kings fielded an unchanged side.

SQUADS:

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi.