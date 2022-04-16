STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BCCI issues bid document for staging closing ceremony of IPL 2022

Published: 16th April 2022 03:07 PM

BCCI

BCCI logo (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BCCI on Saturday invited bids from entities interested in staging the closing ceremony of the ongoing Indian Premier League through a tender process. The Board announced the release of Request for Proposal (RFP) for staging the closing ceremony.

The detailed terms and conditions of the tender process, including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, rights and obligations, etc. are contained in the RFP which will be made available on payment of a non-refundable fee of Rs 1 lakh plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax.

The RFP will be available for purchase till April 25. "Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the RFP. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the RFP and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein, shall be eligible to bid," the BCCI said in a release.

The IPL began on March 26 and the final will be held on May 29.

