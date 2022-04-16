STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2022; MI vs LSG: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants

Seeking to end their five-match losing streak, MI made one change from their previous match playing XI with Fabian Allen replacing Basil Thampi.

Published: 16th April 2022 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2022 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul (L) and his Mumbai Indians counterpart Rohit Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul (L) and his Mumbai Indians counterpart Rohit Sharma (Photo| Twitter screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field in their Indian Premier League match against Lucknow Super Giants here on Saturday.

Seeking to end their five-match losing streak, MI made one change from their previous match playing XI with Fabian Allen replacing Basil Thampi. Super Giants also made one change with Manish Pandey coming in for K Gowtham.

Teams:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills

