IPL 2022: Punjab Kings 151 all out against Sunrisers Hyderabad 

Punjab skipper Mayank Agarwal, who injured his toe while training on Saturday, was ruled out of the game.

Published: 17th April 2022 06:12 PM

Liam Livingstone (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NAVI MUMBAI: Punjab Kings were 151 all out against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday. Liam Livingstone top-scored for Punjab with 60 off 33 balls.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/22) and Umran Malik (4/28) were the standout bowlers for SRH. Malik took three wickets and there was also a run out in the 20th over that ended being a maiden.

Brief scores: Punjab Kings 151 all out in 20 overs (Livingstone 60; Bhuvneshhwar 3/22, Malik 4/28).

