STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Dinesh Karthik can play finisher's role for India in T20 World Cup: Gavaskar

Karthik has been hitting the ball fluently for his new franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore this season.

Published: 19th April 2022 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

Sunil Gavaskar(L), Dinesh Karthik(R). (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Impressed with the way Dinesh Karthik is making his bat talk in this year's IPL, the legendary Sunil Gavaskar reckons that the veteran keeper-batter can play the role of a finisher for the Indian team in the T20 World Cup later this year.

Karthik has been hitting the ball fluently for his new franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore this season.

The former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper has produced effective knocks of 32, 14, 44, 7, 34 and 66 with an astonishing strike rate of 209.57.

By remaining unbeaten in five of the six innings, he is averaging 197.00.

"He said he wants to be a part of the Indian Team for the T20 World Cup.

So what I am saying is don't look at his age, just look at what he's producing," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

Karthik's best this season came (66 not out from 34 balls) against Delhi Capitals in their last outing when he took on the experienced Mustafizur Rahman and Indian left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed with his fantastic strokeplay to power them to a match-winning 189/5.

RCB won the match by 16 runs and Karthik was adjudged Player-of-the-match.

"He's just changing the complexion of the game with his performance. He's doing it for his team. He's doing the job that you can expect him to do at number 6 or 7 at the (T20) World Cup (in October-November)," Gavaskar added.

A veteran of 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 32 T20Is, the 36-year-old last played for India in the heartbreaking semifinal loss to New Zealand in the ICC World Cup in 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dinesh Karthik Sunil Gavaskar Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2022 Indian Premier League
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp