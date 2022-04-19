STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Hat-trick by Raghavendra

Former India Davis Cup captain and president of TNTA Vijay Amritraj condoled the death of N Sankar, chairman of Sanmar Group and former president of TNTA.

Published: 19th April 2022 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  R Raghavendra’s hat-trick (3/7) paved the way for Loyola College to beat MG College, Thiruvananthapuram by seven wickets in a men’s match of the 8th Pavit Singh Nayar Memorial T20 All-India inter-collegiate cricket tournament. 

Brief scores: Men: Gobi Arts and Science, Coimbatore 145/5 in 20 ovs (B Tamil Selvan 51) lost to Guru Nanak  ‘A’ 146/3 in 18.2 ovs (S Arun 71 n.o). National College, Trichy 237/4 in 20 ovs (Ajith Kumar 70) bt MVIT, Puducherry  27 in 10.1 ovs (Prasanna Venugopal 5/4). Christ College, Thrissur 88 in 18.3 ovs lost to RKM Vivekananda 91/0 in 8.3 ovs. Saradha Gangadharan College, Puducherry 208/6 in 20 ovs (S Sanjay 109) bt SD College, Ambala 132/9 in 20 ovs. Pachaiyappa’s 153/5 in 20 ovs (K Vishal 31) bt  Guru Nanak ‘B’ 136/7 in 20 ovs (M Mathivanan 3/20). Kongu Arts and Science, Erode  99 in 18.3 ovs (S Risheek Kumar 5/28) bt BIHER, Chennai 77 in 16.1 ovs (R Aravindh Raj 4/16). MG College, Thiruvananthapuram 62 in 14.4 ovs (K Vaidyanathan 4/13) lost to Loyola 67/3 in 7 ovs. 

Sankar remembered
Former India Davis Cup captain and president of TNTA Vijay Amritraj condoled the death of N Sankar, chairman of Sanmar Group and former president of TNTA. “Incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of our dear friend N Sankar. My relationship with him started over 50 years ago watching and then playing against Sankar and Kumar (Sankar’s brother) on the clay courts of Chennai.

He was a wonderful player, great in business and an amazing lover and supporter of tennis. I always enjoyed my time with him well after my career. He was a true gift to Tamil Nadu tennis before and after his stint as president of TNTA. The entire tennis fraternity in our state will dearly miss him. Sincere and heartfelt condolences to his family,” Amritraj.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Loyola College Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp