Hat-trick by Raghavendra

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: R Raghavendra’s hat-trick (3/7) paved the way for Loyola College to beat MG College, Thiruvananthapuram by seven wickets in a men’s match of the 8th Pavit Singh Nayar Memorial T20 All-India inter-collegiate cricket tournament.

Brief scores: Men: Gobi Arts and Science, Coimbatore 145/5 in 20 ovs (B Tamil Selvan 51) lost to Guru Nanak ‘A’ 146/3 in 18.2 ovs (S Arun 71 n.o). National College, Trichy 237/4 in 20 ovs (Ajith Kumar 70) bt MVIT, Puducherry 27 in 10.1 ovs (Prasanna Venugopal 5/4). Christ College, Thrissur 88 in 18.3 ovs lost to RKM Vivekananda 91/0 in 8.3 ovs. Saradha Gangadharan College, Puducherry 208/6 in 20 ovs (S Sanjay 109) bt SD College, Ambala 132/9 in 20 ovs. Pachaiyappa’s 153/5 in 20 ovs (K Vishal 31) bt Guru Nanak ‘B’ 136/7 in 20 ovs (M Mathivanan 3/20). Kongu Arts and Science, Erode 99 in 18.3 ovs (S Risheek Kumar 5/28) bt BIHER, Chennai 77 in 16.1 ovs (R Aravindh Raj 4/16). MG College, Thiruvananthapuram 62 in 14.4 ovs (K Vaidyanathan 4/13) lost to Loyola 67/3 in 7 ovs.

Sankar remembered

Former India Davis Cup captain and president of TNTA Vijay Amritraj condoled the death of N Sankar, chairman of Sanmar Group and former president of TNTA. “Incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of our dear friend N Sankar. My relationship with him started over 50 years ago watching and then playing against Sankar and Kumar (Sankar’s brother) on the clay courts of Chennai.

He was a wonderful player, great in business and an amazing lover and supporter of tennis. I always enjoyed my time with him well after my career. He was a true gift to Tamil Nadu tennis before and after his stint as president of TNTA. The entire tennis fraternity in our state will dearly miss him. Sincere and heartfelt condolences to his family,” Amritraj.