STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Shafali eclipses Harmanpreet as Haryana beat Punjab in Senior Women's T20

Harmanpreet hammered an unbeaten 64 off 38 balls to take Punjab to 155 for three in 20 overs. Haryana overcame the target with four balls to spare.

Published: 19th April 2022 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Indian batter Shafali Varma (Photo | Express)

Indian batter Shafali Varma (Photo | Express)

By PTI

RANCHI:  Skipper Shafali Verma smashed 50 off 23 balls to lead Haryana to a three-wicket win over Harmanpreet Kaur-led Punjab in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy here on Monday.

Harmanpreet hammered an unbeaten 64 off 38 balls to take Punjab to 155 for three in 20 overs. Haryana overcame the target with four balls to spare.

After Shafali's blazing innings that comprised seven fours and three sixes, Suman Guila (31 off 25) and Mansi Joshi (25 not out off 16) took the team home on the opening day of the competition.

In Rajkot, defending champions Railways made a winning start with a 64-run victory over Himachal Pradesh.

S Meghana (47 off 40) and Swagatika Rath (69 off 44) fired Railways to 181 for four with a 103-run stand.

Regular skipper Mithali Raj did not play the opening game and Sneh Rana captained in her absence. In response, Himachal were bundled out for 117 in 19.2 overs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shafali Verma T20 Senior Women Harmanpreet Kaur
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp