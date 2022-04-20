STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2022; DC vs PBKS: Delhi Capitals bundle out Punjab Kings for 115 with spin show

The top score for Punjab was keeper-batter Jitesh Sharma's 32 off 23 balls with skipper Mayank Agarwal scoring 24

Published: 20th April 2022 09:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 10:18 PM

Delhi Capitals' Khaleel Ahmed celebrates with David Warner after the wicket of Punjab Kings' Jonny Bairstow, during an IPL 2022 match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai

Delhi Capitals' Khaleel Ahmed celebrates with David Warner after the wicket of Punjab Kings' Jonny Bairstow, during an IPL 2022 match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A COVID-hit Delhi Capitals quickly put a chaotic build up to the game behind to bowl out Punjab Kings for a below-par 115 in the Indian Premier League here on Wednesday.

The match, which was shifted to the Brabourne Stadium from Pune, was given a go ahead barely an hour before the start of play after Delhi Capitals' COVID-count rose to six with keeper-batter Tim Seifert joining the list on Wednesday morning.

Delhi spin trio of Lalit Yadav (2/11), Kuldeep Yadav (2/24) and Axar Patel (2/10) did the bulk of the damage. Punjab were tottering at 35/2 after losing openers Mayank Agarwal (24) and Shikhar Dhawan (9) early.

Mayank, who recovered from his toe injury that forced him to miss the previous game, started with a cut for a boundary. He then launched into Shardul Thakur, striking three fours in the third over that fetched 14 runs.

But off-spinner Lalit removed Dhawan (9) cheaply, after the left-handed batter's attempted paddle resulted in a nick to Rishabh Pant. Punjab were soon reeling at 46/3, as Axar struck in his first over removing the in-form Liam Livingstone (2), who was stumped by Pant.

Livingstone came down the wicket to have a go at Axar, but the left-arm spinner turned the ball away from him to get Pant into action. Wickets kept on tumbling for Punjab as Jonny Bairstow (9) gave a sitter to Mustafizur at fine-leg in the seventh over off Khaleel Ahmed (2/21).

Jitesh Sharma (32), who struck five boundaries and Shahrukh Khan (12) tried to resurrect the innings, but managed to add only 31 runs before Axar trapped the former in front of the wickets, as Punjab lost half their side for 85.

From 85/5, it became 92/8, as Punjab lost wickets in quick succession with chinaman Kuldeep castling Kagiso Rabada (2) and Nathan Ellis (0) in the 14th over. Khaleel got his second wicket dismissing Shahrukh in next over while Rahul Chahar (12) became Lalit's second scalp.

Pacers Khaleel and Mustafizur shared three wickets and ably supported the spinners.

Brief Scores: Punjab Kings 115 for 20 overs (Jitesh Sharma 32, Mayank Agarwal 24, Axar Patel 2/10, Kuldeep Yadav 2/24, Lalit Yadav 2/11, Khaleel Ahmed 2/21)

