STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Netherlands coach Ryan Campbell out of coma, though still in ICU after suffering heart attack

Netherlands men's team head coach Ryan Campbell was admitted to the ICU after suffering a massive heart attack on Saturday.

Published: 20th April 2022 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Netherlands men's team head coach Ryan Campbell

Netherlands men's team head coach Ryan Campbell (Photo | ICC)

By PTI

LONDON: Netherlands men's team head coach and former Australia wicketkeeper Ryan Campbell is out of an induced coma, though he remains in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital here after suffering a heart attack.

The 50-year-old Campbell was admitted to the ICU after suffering a massive heart attack on Saturday.

He had felt chest pains and difficulty breathing while out with his family in the UK.

In a statement, the ICC said as of Tuesday night local time, doctors made a successful move, with no evidence of brain damage, according to Campbell's brother Mark who spoke on Perth radio.

"They've taken the heavy sedation off, so he's actually woken up. Now they're just look at trying to work out what's wrong with his heart," Mark Campbell said in the ICC statement.

"They're not sure now why his heart is still being arrhythmic. So that's another issue that they're now going to look at over there."

Campbell had been travelling back to Europe from the Dutch team's tour of New Zealand, and had visited friends and extended family in his home city of Perth just a week earlier.

Campbell was appointed Dutch coach in January 2017.

As a player, he had represented both Australia and Hong Kong.

He featured for Hong Kong in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign in 2016, becoming the oldest player to make his debut at 44 years and 30 days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Netherlands Ryan Campbell Ryan Campbell Health Ryan Campbell Health Updates
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp