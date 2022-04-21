Tushar Raheja slams half-century in Loyola’s big win

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tushar Raheja’s half-century came in handy for Loyola College as they defeated CKT College, Panvel by 91 runs in the Pavit Singh Nayar Memorial T20 All-India inter-collegiate cricket tournament here.

Brief scores: Men: Gobi Arts & Science, Coimbatore 255/6 in 20 ovs (B Tamilselvan 80, S Giriharan 81, R Dhamodharan 3/28) bt MVIT, Puducherry 55 in 15.3 ovs (S Sanjith Gunal 5/7, S Manikandan 3/9). Guru Nanak ‘A’ 183/6 in 20 ovs (S Aravind 54) bt National College, Trichy 86 in 19.3 ovs (P Saravanan 3/9).

SD College, Ambala 80 in 16.4 ovs (V Tharun Kumar 4/14, V Sanjeev Kumar 3/5) lost to RKM Vivekananda 84 for no loss in 5.5 ovs (M Vishal 37 n.o., Shubhang Mishra 33 n.o. Christ College, Thrissur 166/8 in 20 ovs (Rohith Vijayan 36, OM Akshay 31, S Nithish Kumar 4/190) lost to Saradha Gangadharan College, Puducherry 168/5 in 16.3 ovs (A Kamaleshwaran 70, AJ Jestin 3/28). Guru Nanak ‘B’ 148/5 in 20 ovs (C Saffin 75, R Aravindh Raj 3/16) lost to Kongu Arts & Science, Erode 149/2 in 15.5 ovs (K Meganathan 74 n.o., PS Manikandan 61). Pachaiyappa’s 139/9 in 20 ovs (M Pratheep Raj 5/24) lost to BIHER, Chennai 144/3 in 17.3 ovs (N Aakash Sharma 63). TKR Engg, Hyderabad 130/6 in 20 ovs (B Revanth 54) bt MG College, Thiruvananthapuram 104 in 19.1 ovs (S Praneeth Raj 3/21). Loyola 180/3 in 20 ovs (Tushar Raheja 50, Rithik Easwaran 48) bt CKT College, Panvel 89 in 17.1 ovs (Aarave Ahuja 3/15).

Aniruda for Tiruppur

The 2022 edition of the Shriram Capital-TNPL is set to be played from June third week and conclude July-end. Idream Tiruppur Thamizhan bought out Aniruda S from Ruby Trichy Warriors. The eight teams have retained all their core players.

M Vijay unveils TNBSL trophy

Cricketer Murali Vijay and VE Arunachalam, EC member BAI and TNBA secretary unveiled the trophy, logo and anthem song for the second edition of the Tamil Nadu Badminton Super League in association with Tamil Nadu Badminton Association on Wednesday.