IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants

Mumbai Indians (MI) are playing an unchanged side, while Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) replaced injured pacer Avesh Khan with rookie Mohsin Khan.

Published: 24th April 2022

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul (L) and his Mumbai Indians counterpart Rohit Sharma (Photo| Twitter screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI:

Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants in Match 37 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said he decided to bowl first because he understands Wankhede, where they are playing their first match of this season, as a chasing ground.

"Feels good to be back, been a while since we played here. We're expecting loud noise. We have a new squad now, we need to make sure we play good cricket. Hopefully, we put up a good show. We've played a lot of cricket here to understand this is a chasing ground," said Rohit, who informed that they are going into the match with an unchanged side.

Lucknow Super Giants skipper K.L Rahul said the dew won't be a factor while bowling second.

"I think the last few games we've watched on TV and the ones we played, there hasn't been as much dew. We just need to be a bit smarter with our plans. I don't think we've lost games by a big margin, just some small mistakes," he said.

LSG made one change to their squad as Avesh Khan is out with a small niggle and Mohsin Khan comes in his place.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah.

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan.

