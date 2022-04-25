Guru Nanak College lift T20 title  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar’s 53, Guru Nanak college defeated RKM Vivekananada college by 18 runs to win the Pavit Singh Nayar memorial T20 All India inter-collegiate meet.

Brief scores: Men: Guru Nanak 180/8 in 20 ovs (Boopathi 53, Arul 3/34) bt RKM Vivekananda 162/6 in 20 ovs (Vimal 63, Adnan 39). Women: Guru Nanak 38 in 17.3 ovs (Nishanthini 4/8) lost to Ethiraj college 39/1 in 4.1 ovs.

Karna wins south India rally

Karna Kadur and co-driver Nikhil Pai (Arka Motorsports) won the MRF 45th South India Rally which doubled up as the first round of the Blue Band Sports FMSCI Indian national rally championship at Chennai on Sunday. Kadur put his right foot down when it mattered most, in the last of the nine special stages, as he beat Dean Mascarenhas (co-driver Gagan Karumbaiah, Kodagu) by 4.6 seconds after a see-saw battle. The 2021 National champion Aditya Thakur (Virender Kashyap) of Chettinad Sporting did just enough to finish third.

Adithya shines

R Adithya’s century propelled Sivaji CC to defeat Chrome CC by 33 runs in a second division match of the Chengalpattu DCA league. Brief scores: II Division: United Indians CC 155/5 in 30 ovs (Shariff 68, Arunachalam 3/35) bt Triune CC 89 in 30 ovs (Irfan 4/27, Bhuvaneshwar 4/12). Sivaji CC 212/4 in 30 ovs ( Abhishek 77, Adithya 101) bt Chrome CC 179/8 in 30 ovs (Chanana 54, Raj 3/26).

Dinesh Kumar bags award

R Dinesh Kumar was adjudged as the best batsman of the year at the 65th annual day of YSCA. Dr P Ashok Sigamani, vice-president, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association released a souvenir brought out to mark the occasion and distributed the awards and mementos.

YSCA awards: MG Bavanarayanan Memorial: R Dinesh Kumar. VN Madhava Rao Memorial: S Praveenkumar. Batsman of the year: R Dinesh Kumar. Single-wicket winner: R Praveenkumar. Double-wicket winners: Seniors: P Sanjaykumar/GV Guhan. Juniors: B Ashwin/V Rudresh. Prizes: GR Kuppuswamy Memorial: YSCA Best batsman: Prithvi Raj (Apollo Tyres). Best bowler: Prasanth (Royal Enfield).