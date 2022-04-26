STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore opt to field after winning toss against Rajasthan Royals

Published: 26th April 2022 08:09 PM

Rajasthan Royals team

Rajasthan Royals team. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to field against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

RCB made one change, bringing in Rajat Patidar in place of Anuj Rawat.

RR made two changes with Daryl Mitchell and Kuldeep Sen coming in for Karun Nair and Obed McCoy respectively.

The Teams: 
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c/wk), Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Daryl Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Comments

