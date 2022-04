Coimbatore & Tirupur win big

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: S Radhakrishnan top-scored with 60 as Coimbatore defeated Virudhunagar in the TNCA Inter Districts Tournament for SS Rajan Trophy T20 matches. Tirupur and Thoothukudi also posted big wins, coasting to their respective targets without losing a wicket against Namakkal and Karun respectively. The matches are underway at Coimbatore, Villpuram, Tirunelveli, Salem, Dindigul and Theni.

Brief scores: Coimbatore 212/6 in 20 ovs (Bharathy 63, Sujay 56, Radhakrishnan 60) bt Virudhunagar 136/7 in 20 ovs (Karuppasamy 56, Vaira Prakash 38, Mithun 3/31); Ariyalur 94 in 18 ovs (Manigandan 4/13) lost to Tiruvannamalai 95/33 in 17.3 ovs; Namakkal 69 in 16.1 ovs lost to Tirupur 71/0 in 6 overs (Manikandan 42 n.o); Villupuram 85 in 19.1 ovs lost to Vellore 86/3 in 10.3 ovs; Karur 49 in 12.2 ovs (Jebaselvin 4/25, Rajalingam 4/1) lost to Thoothukudi 53/0 in 3.3 ovs;

Perambalur 206/4 in 20 ovs (Niranjan 94, Ram Kumar 76) bt Tirunelveli 166/8 in 20 ovs (Ananda Kumar 44, Sivakumar 3/24); Cuddalore 116 in 19.3 ovs (Mani 3 /20) bt Nilgiris 115 in 19.1 overs (Mani 45); Ramanathapuram 104/9 in 20 overs (Kannan 33, Aravindh 3/20) lost to Salem 105/4 in 17.4 ovs (Prashanth 33); Nagapattinam 111/8 in 20 ovs (Siddharth 56, Raghavendran 3/12) lost to Erode 115/2 in 14.5 ovs (Raghavendran 64 n.o); Krishnagiri 145/8 in 20 ovs (Karthik Saran 3/9) bt Dindigul 131 in 19.2 ovs (Ramalingam 3/28); Dharmapuri 132/6 in 20 ovs (Sivashankar 49, Ezhil Vannan 3/38) lost to Thanjavur 133/5 in 19.2 ovs; Theni 186/7 in 20 ovs (K Subash Nandha 72, P Venkatesan 50) bt Pudukottai 110/6 in 20 ovs; Tiruchirapalli 193/7 in 20 ovs (F Edwin Richard 57) bt Kanyakumari 153/6 in 20 ovs (T Saran 31 n.o, SP Nathan 35, PA Deeprish Seng 3/13).