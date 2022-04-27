Virat Kohli, from bad to worse

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A nonchalant push away from the body ends up in the hands of the fielder at backward point. Driving away from the body against a left-arm pacer angling across, to be caught at second slip. That was the story of Virat Kohli’s successive dismissals before he strode out to the middle for Royal Challengers Bangalore as an opener against Rajasthan Royals in their chase of 145.



For a batter who has been struggling for form, the situation was perfect for him. A low total to chase and no scoreboard pressure. Take time, get the eye in, and with a bit of luck, runs would come. You don’t need to be a coach or an analyst to tell this. We have heard it enough on air and from countless batters struggling for form. We will hear in the future too. But, this is a game of glorious uncertainties. When it pours it pours, and when it is dry, it can lead to drought.



All greats have experienced it and after another 10-ball stay it is safe to say Kohli is going through one. It was a brief stay, but where every ball was an event. One ball just fell short of the fielder, there were two back-to-back inside edges, followed by three dot deliveries, before he went for a pull, only for it to take the toe of the bat and for the point fielder to grab it. A wry smile that is becoming more and more common with each such dismissal was on the forefront again. A shake of head followed before he walked away, without even waiting for the umpire to make a decision.



Kohli’s form has been a talking point for a while now. Never mind the fact it has been 885 days since he last scored a century in any format. Sure, there have been those odd fluent innings across formats that kept you believing a big score was around the corner. Yet, it has come to a point where even those flashes of brilliance are beginning to disappear.



More than the two first-ball dismissals, it is the innings on Tuesday at the MCA Stadium in Pune that should be worrying for India and for Kohli. Off the fifth ball he faced against Trent Boult, he went on the backfoot to a full-ball which took the inside edge. It was uncharacteristic of Kohli, the batter, whose biggest strength has been his penchant to pick up the length early and be in the position to carve out textbook shots.



As Kohli is battling for form, it is hard to point at one factor. Over the past eight months, he has gone through plenty of lows and none more than the unpleasant manner in which his captaincy stint ended. From being the face and the leader of an ambitious side, he has been forced to take a step back. And all of it while dealing with a bubble life, which in itself is daunting to deal with. It can make anyone, feel lonely.

But from a timing point of view, this couldn’t have come at a worse time for Kohli. The T20 World Cup is only six months away and India is looking to course correct the way they play in the format (some believe they have too many anchors at the top, which doesn’t allow them to play freely). Those two happen to be skipper Rohit Sharma and Kohli. Although both are certainties to make it to the World Cup at this stage, should the lean patch continue for the two, it will be the latter whose name would be pitted against others as the chances of India going for a new captain is next to impossible.



It hasn’t reached this stage yet, but if the runs remain dry, it shouldn’t come as a surprise.