Aravind bags four, helps Kanchi post big victory  

S Aravind’s 4 for 5 came in handy for Kancheepuram to hammer Karur by ten wickets in the TNCA inter-districts tournament for the SS Rajan trophy.

Published: 28th April 2022 07:18 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Brief scores: Namakkal 104/9 in 20 ovs (S Mohan Prasath 3/10, A Karuppusamy 3/22) lost to Coimbatore 108/6 in 16 ovs (K Arul Murugan 3/15). Tirupur 180 in 20 ovs (S Bhavan Suriya 47, S Mathivanan 5/50) bt Ariyalur 137/4 in 20 ovs (R Mohammed Salim 60 n.o). Tiruvannamalai 160/2 in 20 ovs (H Dinesh 70 n.o) bt Virudhunagar 156/6 in 20 ovs (M Vaira Prakash 44).

Villupuram 99 in 18.1 ovs (J Raj 3/3) bt Thoothukudi 90 in 18.3 ovs (D Suresh 3/3, E Vasantha Kumar 3/26). Karur 60 in 18.4 ovs (S Aravind 4/5) lost to Kancheepuram 61/0 in 3.4 ovs. Tirunelveli 168/5 in 20 ovs bt Nilgiris 127/8 in 20 ovs (G Shinoj 44, T Lokesh 35, T Madhu Arvind 4/12). Cuddalore 144/8 in 20 ovs (B Bansingh 61, R Silambarasan 54 n.o) lost to Thiruvarur 147/5 in 19 ovs (G Ajith 37, K Balaji 39 n.o). Salem 171/2 in 20 ovs (S Sharun Kumar 90) bt Nagapattinam 128/8 in 20 ovs (S Siddharth 45). Thiruvallur 203/6 in 20 ovs ( R Ram Arvindh 56) bt Dharmapuri 154/8 in 20 ovs (R Mahendran 50 n.o, M Mathivanan 3/21).

T20 tournament
Dr K Radhakrishnan 83rd birthday cup cricket tournament will be held at the Marina grounds from Thursday onwards. The veterans of the Bunts Cricket Club of the TNCA are organising this T20 tournament in honour of Radhakrishnan who was the secretary of the club and also a former vice-president of the TNCA. Former India players VV Kumar and the late TE Srinivasan played for Bunts CC. Washington Sundar, who has played for India, in all the three formats of the game is a product of the club.

Arvinth hits double
Arvinth Rajan (37th, 58th) sounded the board twice to help SAI, Chennai defeat Arjum Hocey Club, Ranipet 5-3 in the St Paul’s Recreational Club hockey tournament.

Kancheepuram SS Rajan trophy
