We require a change in way we are operating our cricket structure: Misbah

Former Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq said former PM Imran Khan's decision to stop departmental cricket and their role in sports didn't appear to have done any good for Pakistan cricket.

Former Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq

Former Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan's former captain and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has said that changing the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will not make any difference to the sport in the country.

"We require a change in the way we are operating our cricket structure and change our priorities," Misbah said on the Geo News channel.

He said former Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision to stop departmental cricket and their role in sports didn't appear to have done any good for Pakistan cricket or any other discipline.

"It has been three years now with no role of departments or institutions in cricket and other sports and what have we achieved so far?" he questioned.

Misbah noted that those departments and institutions which spent money on cricket were now spending that money somewhere else.

"They formed provincial association teams in domestic cricket but that has only resulted in administrative problems."

Misbah said there was nothing wrong in the PCB experimenting with a new domestic cricket structure but at the same time, the old system of departmental cricket could have been done away with only after the new system had started producing dividends.

On the expected changes in the cricket board, Misbah maintained that a change of face wouldn't make any difference.

"I think that whoever is the chairman we should have a vision about how to run our cricket. No matter who is the chairman or whether there are changes in the board, the system should not change and cricket should carry on."

