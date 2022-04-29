STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Atheeq, Arun guide Vellore to victory

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Half-centuries by MA Atheeq UR Rahman (52 n.o) and KB Arun Karthick (62 n.o) enabled Vellore to hammer Kancheepuram by seven wickets in the TNCA inter-districts tournament for SS Rajan Trophy on Thursday.

Brief scores: Kancheepuram 153/9 in 20 ovs (V Rajinikanth 3/30) lost to Vellore 156/3 in 19.3 ovs (MA Atheeq UR Rahman 52 n.o, KB Arun Karthick 62 n.o). Tiruvannamalai 93/8 in 20 ovs (S Mohan Prasath 3/10) lost to Coimbatore 96/2 in 8.3 ovs (N Mohammed Ashik 59). Karur 86/9 in 20 ovs (E Vasantha Kumar 3/7) lost to Villupuram 88/1 in 7 ovs (V Anbu 44). Cuddalore 132/9 in 20 ovs (P Vijay Gopinath 3/13) bt Tirunelveli 128 in 19.5 ovs (AP Ananda Kumar 58, R Sasidharan 3/20, J Kathiravan 3/32). Salem 145/9 in 20 ovs (GS Dhayanithi 3/23) bt Erode 107/6 in 20 ovs. Dindigul 204/9 in 20 ovs (K Aashiq 50) bt Dharmapuri 132/8 in 20 ovs (MS Raja 46, S Maran 3/30). Thiruvallur 234/6 in 20 ovs (G Hemanth Kumar 74, M Vijay Kumar 40, Akash Sumra 50 n.o.) bt Krishnagiri 91 in 18.3 overs (A Sumesh 3/24). Theni 155 for 7 in 20 overs (K Subash Nandha 65, N Pradeep 3/37) lost to Tiruchirapalli 156/5 in 18 ovs (C Sarath Kumar 49, A Deepan Raj 3/29). Madurai 175/5 in 20 ovs (VP Amith Sathvik 61, P Francis Rokins 56 n.o, AS Santhosh 44) bt Pudukottai 90/9 in 20 overs (B Amal 36).

St Joseph’s teams bag title
St Joseph’s College of Engineering men’s and women’s teams won the basketball title in the SVCE Trophy basketball tournament organised and held at Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering.

Results: Men: Final: St Joseph’s CoE bt  Sri Venkateswara CoE 52-33. Semifinals: St Joseph’s CoE bt Sri Sai Ram EC 46-36.

Women: Final: St Joseph’s CoE bt SSN CoE 35,30. Semifinals: St Joseph’s CoE bt Sri Venkateswara CoE 39-23.

SDAT down TNH Academy 
SDAT Kovilpatti blanked Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy 3-0 in the St Paul’s Recreation Club hockey tournament.

Results: TN Police bt SM Nagar, 
Avadi 8-0; Challengers HC bt St Paul’s RC 10-0; SDAT Kovilpatti bt Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy 3-0.
 

