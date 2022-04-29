TNPL final to be played at Coimbatore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 2022 edition of the Shriram Capital-TNPL will see matches being played at two new venues, SNR college grounds, Coimbatore and Salem Cricket Foundation grounds, Salem along with the regular ones at NPR college, Natham, Dindigul and ICL-Sankar Nagar grounds, Tirunelveli.

A total number of 28 league matches and four playoff games will be played in this edition which will commence on June 23 at ICL-Sankar Nagar grounds, Tirunelveli with CSG clashing with NRK in the opener. The playoffs will be held at Salem and Coimbatore and the final will be played at Coimbatore on July 31, 2022. There will be six doubleheaders and with first match starting at 3:15 p.m. All evening matches will start at 7:15 p.m.

The TNCA hopes to see the return of fans to the stadiums during the 6th edition of TNPL depending upon the situation and government guidelines.