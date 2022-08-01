Home Sport Cricket

Star all-rounder Deandra Dottin calls curtains on West Indies career

The 31-year-old, who is the fastest centurion in women's T20 Internationals, took to Twitter to announce her retirement.

01st August 2022

Deandra Dottin. (File | AFP)

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: Star all-rounder Deandra Dottin has announced her retirement from West Indies women's cricket team, citing she was no longer able to "adhere to the team culture and environment."

"There have been many obstacles during my cricket career that I have had to overcome however, the current climate and team environment has been non-conductive to my ability to thrive and reignite my passion," Dottin said.

"With much sadness but without regret, I realise that I am no longer able to adhere to team culture and team environment as it has undermined my ability to perform excellently," she added.

Dottin, however, did not indicate whether she would also retire from Barbados, a side she is representing at the ongoing Commonwealth Games here in Birmingham.

Barbados, which sits on the third spot in Group A with two points from as many matches, will next take on India at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

Dottin also stated that she is keen on playing domestic cricket around the world.

"Thanks to all for the love and support in my past 14 years of playing cricket for West Indies! I look forward to be playing domestic cricket around the world," Dottin said.

Dottin is West Indies' most-capped international cricketer, having played 124 T20Is and 143 ODIs since her debut in June 2008.

She has amassed 3727 ODI runs at an average of 30.54, including three hundreds, and 2697 T20I runs at 25.93, with two hundreds.

